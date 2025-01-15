Drugs fuel farmer-herder clashes —Yobe LG chairman

The Council Chairman of Gulani Local Government of Yobe State, Hon. Dayyabu Muhammad Ilu Njibulwa, has lamented that the taking of hard drugs by some youths is fueling farmer/herder clashes in the state.

He also pointed out that some cattle herders (especially the youths) are taking hard drugs, which can lead to violent behaviour, adding that the conflict between farmers and herders is a complex issue.

Hon. Njibulwa stated this when the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) team visited his office as part of steps by the state government towards addressing the ongoing conflict between farmers and herders in the local government area.

The participants at the meeting suggested developing alternative land use models and creating effective conflict resolution mechanisms.

They also recommended identifying key stakeholders and engaging security agencies to control and investigate drug dealers in the area, which is a major contributor to the conflict.