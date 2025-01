Drug trafficking: S’Arabia frees 3 Nigerian women after 10 months in prison

Saudi Arabia has released three Nigerians earlier arrested and prosecuted for alleged drug trafficking.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the release followed a high-level diplomatic engagement between the Nigerian government and Saudi authorities.

The three Nigerians namely: Hadiza Abba, Fatima Malah and Fatima Gamboi were arrested for alleged possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, they were arrested and prosecuted on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and released after spending 10 months in detention.

“The arrest of the three women was a result of the earlier arrest of two Nigerian nationals who were found in possession of 80 capsules of Cocaine weighing 900.28 gm and 70 capsules of Cocaine weighing 789.5gm, respectively.

“The women were detained by the Saudi authorities on suspicion of being accomplices and abating the trafficking of the banned substance found on the aforementioned arrested Nigerians.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the trio’s arrest attracted much attention in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“Their successful release was achieved after prolonged diplomatic and legal engagements, which culminated in their discharge and acquittal, as well as subsequent handover to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jedda.

“The ladies were received by Amb. Muazam Nayaya, the Consular-General of Nigeria in Jeddah,” the statement said.