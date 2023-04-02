Drug trafficking: Prophetess, celebrity couple, wanted for recruiting teenage girls — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a Port Harcourt-based popular prophetess and founder of Christ Power Adoration Ministries, Faith Ugochi; and a celebrity couple, Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen, wanted for recruiting teenage girls into drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja that the wanted suspects also serve as the arrowheads of an international syndicate operating from Los Angeles, USA.

He said that the lid was blown off the cartel when NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos intercepted a consignment of 32.70kgs of Loud, a strong variant of cannabis concealed in cartons of used wears on Wednesday, 16th November 2022.

“A freight agent, Ukoh Ifeanyi Oguguo was immediately arrested while further investigations led to the arrest of four more suspects; Chikodi Favour; Obiyom Shalom Chiamaka; Nnochiri Chidinma Promise and Edward Omatseye (aka Montana).

“The 15-year-old Favour was the first sales girl to be arrested at a fuel station in the Ajah area of Lagos. She, thereafter, led the operatives to a duplex accommodation around the Ikate area of Lekki, which was later discovered to be a rented apartment by the criminal group purposely for four young girls that the syndicate uses for marketing and distribution of illicit drugs,” Babafemi said.

Another girl, Shalom who is a fresh graduate of Agricultural Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology was picked from the house alongside Favour.

During their preliminary interviews, it was learnt that the syndicate rented another building used as a drugs warehouse inside Richmond Estate, Lekki.

When operatives located the house, it was discovered that other members of the syndicate had broken into the store and carted away bags of illicit substances.

However, some illicit drug paraphernalia including sealing machines, bloating machines and packaging bags were recovered from the warehouse.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Edward Omatseye at his residence around the Lekki area, where he confessed to working for Igho and his wife, Danielle, identified as the overall heads of the criminal group.

The investigation also establish that Favour and Shalom were recruited as salesgirls in the illicit drug trade by Prophetess Faith Ugochi of Christ Power Adoration Ministries, using her church platform to recruit teenage girls brought to her for help, on behalf of the celebrity couple.

It was gathered that Igho Ubiribo (aka Tiny) and Danielle Simba Allen (aka Dani), are the owners of the business, while Edward Omatseye (aka Montana) coordinates the illicit drug trade activities for them in Nigeria, with Nnochiri Chidinma Promise as representative of Ben Cargo Ltd, a freight company responsible for the shipment of illicit consignments into the country.

While Nnochiri Chidinma Promise and Edward Omatseye (aka Montana) have already been charged to court and are currently facing trial at the Federal High Court, Lagos alongside Ben Cargo Ltd, a freight company which had been linked to two previous drug seizures and also involved in the current case, several attempts to get Prophetess Faith Ugochi, Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen to submit themselves for questioning have proved abortive.

A letter of invitation sent to Prophetess Faith Ugochi of Christ Adoration Ministries, No. 27 Anozie Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on 28th November 2022 was received and acknowledged by her mother, with whom she runs the Church. The letter was followed with a reminder on 9th January 2023 after a long wait.

In the same vein, letters of invitation were also extended to Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen, while a reminder was also sent when the couple didn’t show any readiness to respond to the first invitation.

While Prophetess Ugochi fled her home and went into hiding but continued her prophetic ministration on Facebook, the duo of Igho and Danielle initially sent a legal representation to ask for another time to honour the invitation, they have since gone incommunicado.

It was learnt that they hurriedly moved all funds traced to their company Lasgidi Backwood Ltd where all proceeds from the sales of illicit drugs were deposited into a private account of one Victor Imagoro.

The agency has since blocked the sum of N80m traced to the account and obtained a court order to seize all properties including a fuel station linked to the suspects in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Moreso, NDLEA has further sought and obtained an order of the Federal High Court Lagos to declare wanted the celebrity couple: Ubiribo Igho and Danielle Allen, as the arrowheads of the illicit trade as well as Prophetess Faith Ugochi, who recruits teenage girls as sales representatives for the duo.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA for a painstaking investigation of Prophetess Faith Ugochi and the celebrity couple, Igho Ubiribo and Danielle Simba Allen along with other members of their cartel, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) assured that no effort will be spared to ensure the fleeing suspects are brought to face the consequences of their actions.