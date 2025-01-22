Drug suspect stabs NDLEA official in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has apprehended two suspects – 25-year-old Musa Usman and 24-year-old Buhari Ya’u Bashir – during a targeted operation at Rahama Round, Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, spokesperson of the agency in Kano, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, said the operation resulted in the seizure of various quantities of illicit substances.

The statement also revealed that the suspects were found in possession of illicit substances, that includes 1.1 kilograms (wraps) of cannabis sativa, 8 grams (38 tablets) of diazepam, and 59 grams (165 tablets) of Exol

Maigatari added that during the operation, Musa Usman, armed with a dagger, attempted to resist arrest by attacking the officers, resulting in one officer sustaining a stab wound.

The statement explained that the state Commander of NDLEA, Abubakar Idris Ahmad CN, condemned the violent actions of the suspects and reaffirmed the agency’s resolve to enforce the law and protect its operatives.

“Attacks on law enforcement officers in the line of duty will not deter us from carrying out our mandate to rid society of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking,” the statement quoted.

It further stated that both suspects are in custody and will face prosecution for drug-related offenses and the assault on an officer.