‘Drug revolving fund to combat out-of-stock syndrome in Kano’

The Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KASCHMA) has announced that the integration of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) with the agency is set to address the persistent issue of out-of-stock syndrome across health facilities in the state.

Dr. Rahila Aliyu Mukhtar, Executive Secretary of KASCHMA, revealed this during a courtesy visit by a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO), led by Country Representative Dr. Kazadi Mulombo Walter and represented locally by Dr. Mayana Sanusi Abubakar, Kano State Coordinator.

Dr. Mukhtar expressed her commitment to the successful implementation of the Drug Revolving Fund in Kano and expressed hope for continued support from WHO to enhance the scheme’s efficiency and effectiveness.

“Several initiatives have been implemented to improve healthcare services at the engaged facilities, including actions to enhance service quality and ensure that essential drugs are consistently available at all service delivery points,” Dr. Mukhtar said. “The forthcoming integration of KASCHMA’s drugs into the Drug Revolving Fund is a key step in addressing the out-of-stock issue in our affiliated health facilities.”

In response, Dr. Abubakar urged the executive secretary to continue addressing emerging challenges to benefit the vulnerable populations, assuring that the WHO would continue to provide technical support to KASCHMA.