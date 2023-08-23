Drug dealer fleeing arrest crushes NDLEA official in Lagos

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.
“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape,” Babafemi said.
He said a thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5kgs of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.
Following the unpleasant development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the agency to “smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding”.
He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible.
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start