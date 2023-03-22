Drug deal: Court refuses Kyari’s application to quash charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari seeking to strike out charges…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an application by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari seeking to strike out charges against him.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Wednesday held that the court has the jurisdiction to hear matters related to drugs under Section 251 of the Nigerian Constitution and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Act.

Kyari was remanded alongside ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu and ASP John Umoru, who is said to be at large, over drugs-related offences.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also arraigned Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne for the same offence.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were jailed after they pleaded guilty to the offences.

The trial has been fixed for May 16.