Drug abuse, domestic violence on increase in North-West – Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for urgent action to address the increasing prevalence of drug abuse and domestic violence in the North-West subregion.

Speaking at the launch of the Northwest Zonal Sensitisation Against Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence in Kaduna on Monday, Abbas said the subregion has witnessed a 25% rise in drug-related cases over the past three years, with Kaduna State alone experiencing a 28% increase in drug seizures in 2023.

Abbas also said domestic violence remains widespread, with nearly 35% of women nationwide experiencing some form of abuse.

“In the North-West, the figures are even more concerning, as up to 40% of women in Kano have reportedly faced domestic violence,” he said.

To tackle these pressing issues, he underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy involving government agencies, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations.

He also emphasised the role of traditional and religious leaders in fostering cultural transformation and promoting a zero-tolerance stance on abuse.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), expressed concern over the growing number of women engaging in substance abuse, revealing that one in four drug users in Nigeria is female.

“Three million people in the North West geopolitical zone are affected by drug abuse, forming part of a larger national crisis, where 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15-64 use psychoactive substances,” he said.

He further disclosed that NDLEA has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking, resulting in over 57,792 arrests and the seizure of 9.9 million kilograms of drugs in the past four years.

In response, the Director-General of NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, called for urgent action to break the cycle of addiction and crime.