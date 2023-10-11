Drug abuse and the music industry: A call to action

According to Plato, music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and…

According to Plato, music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything. This goes to demonstrate the power in music, how it is capable of influencing so many life decisions and changing the course of one’s thoughts.

Drug abuse has been a longstanding issue within the music industry and its relationship can be traced back to various eras and genres, with many musicians openly discussing their drug use and even glorifying it in their lyrics. This is not exclusive to the music industry but its impact is much more predominant there.

One of the reasons for the predominance of drug abuse in the music industry is the perception that drug enhances creativity and is a source of inspiration. Most artists believe drug helps them tap into their emotions, thereby pushing the boundaries of their artistic expression and dynamism. This is seen as stories are told of how numerous musicians created magic under the influence of drugs.

Furthermore, the industry, over time, has been associated with a party culture, where drugs are readily available and often times encouraged. Drug abuse has thus been enshrined in our daily dealings; can a party without alcohol, opioids, meth, etc be deemed lively? No. That is how deep this has eaten into our perception. Over time, we have come to equate drug abuse to responsible consumption.

The depiction of drugs by the industry is often positive and thus sends mixed messages to the audience and followers. There is no question that seeing or hearing about drug abuse through our sources of entertainment negatively impacts us. It is therefore imperative that musicians are more careful about the messages they send to their followers.

Understanding the difference between the portrayal of drugs in the media we consume and the effects of those drugs in real life is critical. Recently, there have been several high-profile cases of musicians dying and others losing their minds due to drug overdose and this has brought the issue to the forefront.

However, if you are struggling with addiction there are options for recovery. With proper treatment, recovery is possible. Various individuals and organisations, especially the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are working to address this menace by providing mental support, counseling and drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation. Efforts are also being made to educate the musicians, industry professionals and fans about the risks and consequences of drug abuse.

Overall, while drug abuse has been a significant issue within the music industry, there is a growing recognition of the need for support, education and intervention to help musicians lead a better and healthier life, thus creating a safer environment within the industry.

Ikenna Valentine Udechukwu [email protected]

