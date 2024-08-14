Drought: Etsu Nupe urges Nigerians to turn to God

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers has appealed to Nigerians to turn to God for abundant rainfall…

Drought is a prolonged dry period in the natural climate cycle that can occur anywhere in the world.

It is a slow-onset disaster characterised by the lack of precipitation, resulting in a water shortage.

The Etsu Nupe spoke in Minna on Tuesday on the need to seek divine intervention in the face of imminent drought.

Abubakar said that his call was necessitated by the epileptic rainfall in the current rainy season. (NAN)