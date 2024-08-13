Drought: Christians, Muslims pray for rainfall as crops wither in Plateau

Hundreds of Christians and Muslims in Shendam LGA of Plateau State on Monday converged at their different places of worship to pray for rain as…

Hundreds of Christians and Muslims in Shendam LGA of Plateau State on Monday converged at their different places of worship to pray for rain as crops in various communities of the LGA continue to wither.

While Muslims gathered at the Eid ground for the prayer session, their Christian counterparts held prayers in various churches across the LGA to seek God’s intervention over the drought running into weeks.

Daily Trust reported that various crops, including maize, yam, millet, among others, are drying up, with farmers crying out over possible losses.

Religious leaders who attended the prayer sessions called on people to revisit their relationship with God, explaining that the sins being committed were the major contributing factors to the drought.

Abdulkareem Salihu, Chief Imam of Yelwa Central Mosque, stressed the importance of fearing Allah, noting that this was a prerequisite for God to listen to their prayers and provide the much-needed rain.

He explained that various atrocities are being committed, and Allah is not happy with the situation, which could lead to the current situation in the area.

Isaac Luka, a pastor with RCC in Lakichi community, also noted that fake promises, abortion, and killing innocent lives have contributed to the problems they are facing today, adding that “We have gone against God” and must experience the drought and other problems.

After asking for God’s intervention, the religious leaders made passionate appeals to government to prioritise the welfare of its citizens and fulfill their obligations to the people at all levels.