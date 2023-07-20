Drought: Bauchi governor leads prayer for rain

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday led a crowd of people in special prayer for rain as the drought situation worsen in the…

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday led a crowd of people in special prayer for rain as the drought situation worsen in the state.

Speaking shortly after the session, Mohammed said the state has been experiencing delayed rainfall, hence the prayer for divine intervention.

He enjoined residents of the state to sustain the prayers for rain to enable farmers to record bumper harvests at the end of this year’s farming season.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed commended the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Islamic clerics and others, for organising the prayer.

He urged the people to support the government’s policies and programmes to enable it to execute viable projects for the sustainable development of the state.

Mohammed said that his administration had provided fertilisers and inputs at affordable prices to the farmers.

The governor reiterated government’s commitment to providing adequate security to the farmers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community and religious leaders have been organising special prayers to seek divine intervention for rains in the past week.

The special prayer session was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Ahmad Inuwa-Na’ibi,

The session was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim Kashim, and the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, among others. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...