Drop in food prices a relief to Nigerians – FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alh. Mohammed Idris has said the nation is witnessing a reduction in prices of foodstuffs, which is already bringing relief to the people.

He stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during another session of the ministerial press briefing, which hosted the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the Minister of State, Senator John Owan Enoh.

According to him, all the transformative reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would bear tangible fruits in 2025 as it is a year of consolidation.

He said the signing of the N54.2 trillion budget by the President, the largest in Nigeria’s history, testified to the administration’s commitment to economic growth, national security, infrastructure development, and human capital advancement.

Idris said the “Budget has demonstrated a renewed focus on security, infrastructure, education, health, solid minerals, agriculture, and other key areas that have a direct impact on the well-being and socio-economic development of the country.”

He said the budget was a bold statement of intent, which was a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability and national progress.

He assured that the federal government remained committed to the efficient implementation of the budget in order to maximise its full impact on the lives of the citizens.