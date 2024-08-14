Driver returns lost huge sum of money in Kano

A 36-year-old commercial driver, Safiyanu Bashir, displayed an extraordinary act of honesty by returning a bag containing a substantial amount of money that he found…

A 36-year-old commercial driver, Safiyanu Bashir, displayed an extraordinary act of honesty by returning a bag containing a substantial amount of money that he found on the roadside in Kano State, despite facing financial difficulties.

Bashir told Daily Trust in Kano yesterday that his motivation was to please his Maker, demonstrating integrity in a time when economic challenges have driven many to dishonesty.

The incident occurred during rush hour and heavy rain.

Bashir said while driving, he noticed a black bag by the roadside and upon picking it up, he was surprised to discover that it was filled with a large sum of money.

Bashir, who lives in Rangaza, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, said: “As you can see, I am a commercial driver, and this is how I make my living. I would never take what does not belong to me.”

Despite his financial struggles, Bashir said he was mindful of the anxiety the rightful owner must be experiencing. He promptly took the money to the police, leaving the owner to claim it by proving ownership of the other items in the bag.

The police said they are currently investigating the origin of the money and are working to reunite it with its rightful owner.