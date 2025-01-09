Driver nabbed with 59 trafficked children in FCT

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have apprehended a J5 Peugeot bus driver with registration number MKC 283 ZJ for allegedly traffi cking 59 children from Kano to Nasarawa State.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects at the command on Wednesday, said the bus driver, who he gave his name as Ali Ibrahim and his conductor, Hassan. Ibrahim were intercepted by a police team led by DSP Sarki Umar, on Tuesday, around 3:30 pm enroute Nasarawa State.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the 59 children, who were between the ages of 4 to 12 years came from diff erent families and were being transported by one Idris Usman, who is a resident of Nasarawa State.

He said Usman, allegedly travelled from Nasarawa to Kano State to convey the children under the pretext of training them, which he said the incident has been classifi ed as a case of suspected child abuse and trafficking.

“And given the circumstances and the absence of proper documentation or parental consent for the movement

of the minors, it is case of suspected child abuse and traffi cking,” he said.

According to him, the suspects and the vehicle alongside all the 59 children are in custody while a thorough investigation is underway.

The police commissioner, however, said the command is working closely with FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), to ensure that the children are safely reunited with their families and also bring all those involved in this act to justice.

“And it is on this note that I want to reiterate our commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children, from exploitation and abuse in line with the Child’s Right Act 2003. Hence, we appeal to parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of their children at all times,” he added.