Driver killed as vehicle, BRT bus collide in Lagos

The driver of a commercial bus driver has been recovered dead after his bus crashed into a BRT bus on Ifako Bridge, Ogudu, Lagos.

It was learnt that the BRT bus driver and his assistant escaped with minor injuries.

The impact of the crash was said to have resulted in a fire outbreak, which was put out by firefighers mobilised to the scene.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday said the accident occurred around 9.30 am.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has combated vehicular Fire accident at Ifako Bridge outward third mainland, Ogudu, Lagos.

“The accident which was reported at 09:33 hours, Wednesday while Alausa Firefighters crew raised down to the scene which involved a commercial 14-seater volkswagen bus and a Brt bus ensuing in Fire.

“Operational firefighting commenced in earnest after which a male adult recovered and handed over to the Police from Ogudu Division.

“The casualty who is the driver of the commercial bus was riding alone while the BRT and his assistant escaped with minor injury.”

She said the the vehicles had been removed from the expressway while men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority managed the ensuing traffic.