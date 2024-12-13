Driver injured as truck rams into tanker on Abuja-Lokoja road

A truck driver, whose name was yet to be identified, has sustained injuries after his truck rammed into a petrol tanker in the middle of Gwagwalada bridge, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Abuja Metro observed as FRSC, fire fighters, and NSCDC officials were busy controlling vehicles coming from the Lokoja axis.

The accident caused a gridlock for motorists coming from the opposite direction.

A witness said the accident happened around 3am on Thursday (yesterday) when the truck coming from Lokoja axis rammed into a broken-down tanker on the bridge and the driver sustained serious injuries.

An official of the FRSC, who was part of the rescue operation, told our reporter that the tanker broke down in the middle of the bridge and that a truck rammed into it.

He said the injured driver was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.