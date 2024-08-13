✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Driver dies in Ekiti road crash

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a driver of an articulated vehicle conveying several tonnes of cement towards Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday…

FRSC logo
FRSC

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a driver of an articulated vehicle conveying several tonnes of cement towards Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday night.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said “The driver of the vehicle died during the lone accident while the motor boy is still receiving treatment in the hospital.”

A witness said the driver lost control while descending the Ifaki-Iworoko road, adding that his attempts to control the truck failed.

The chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Mr. Lawrence Ogunsanya, mobilized responders to rescue the occupants, while policemen, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, also rose to the occasion to ensure that lives were saved and the consignment secured.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories