Driver dies in Ekiti road crash

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a driver of an articulated vehicle conveying several tonnes of cement towards Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday night.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said “The driver of the vehicle died during the lone accident while the motor boy is still receiving treatment in the hospital.”

A witness said the driver lost control while descending the Ifaki-Iworoko road, adding that his attempts to control the truck failed.

The chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Mr. Lawrence Ogunsanya, mobilized responders to rescue the occupants, while policemen, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, also rose to the occasion to ensure that lives were saved and the consignment secured.