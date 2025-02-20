Draper storms into Qatar Open quarter-finals

British number one Jack Draper stormed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open with a dominant victory over Christopher O’Connell.

Draper did not face a single break point and needed just 59 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-1 win against the Australian.

The world number 16 is playing his first tournament since retiring injured from his fourth-round meeting with Carlos Alcaraz at January’s Australian Open.

He broke serve in the first game of the match and again at 4-2 before serving out the opener, while O’Connell won just one game in the second.

Draper will face Tallon Griekspoor or Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Tuesday, in the last eight.