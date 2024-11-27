Drama in Senate over tax reform bills 

There was a mild drama on Wednesday over move to suspend the Senate standing rules to allow members of the President Bola Tinubu’s economic team into the chamber during plenary.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), had moved for suspension of Order 12 to allow the Director-General of the Budget Office and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Tax, Zacchaeus Adedeji, to provide detail explanations to the Senate on the Tax Reform Bills.

But Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) suggested that such a conversation should be referred to the Senate committee on finance or appropriations, to interface with the team.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North) said the essence of suspending the Senate rule was to enable Nigerians watch the debate on the four tax reform bills transmitted to the Senate by President Tinubu.

Barau further asked Senator Bamidele to address the order he came under.

Bamidele explained that his motion was for suspension, not invocation of Order 12. “Order 12 talks about those who are privileged to speak in this hallowed chamber, as well as the exceptions that can be granted,” he said.

He added, “But when a motion is moved for suspension, it means that the rule does not apply again. In addition, Sir, for our working relationship, let me also amend my motion by saying that in addition to my motion for the suspension of Order 12 on floor privileges, I’m also coming under Order 1B, which says ‘in all cases where there is no specific provision or rule, the Senate shall regulate its procedure.”

Bamidele said his motion was based on both the invocation of Order 1B of the Senate rules, as well as the suspension of Order 12 of the rules, insisting that Nigerians needed to watch the proceedings.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session thereafter, put the question to a voice vote, after which he hit the gavel in favour of the ‘ayes.’

But Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), said such should have been addressed on the Order Paper of the day.

But Barau ruled the Borno Senator out of order, saying they should avoid rhetorics and face facts.

After the intrigues, members of the Tinubu’s economic team gained entry into the chambers. But Ndume insisted that Barau must apologise to him for describing his comment as “rhetoric.”

“I, therefore, demand an apology from you”, Ndume said. But Senator Barau said “rhetoric’ is not an insult, saying he made a general comment and was not referring to Ndume as an individual. Barau again, ruled Ndume out of order.”