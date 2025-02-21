Drama in Senate as Akpabio, Natasha clash over seat relocation

There was tension in the Senate on Thursday as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, clashed with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangement dispute.

The disagreement arose after Senator Natasha was reassigned a new seat due to a reshuffle triggered by opposition members moving to the majority wing. However, she refused to relocate, insisting on maintaining her old seat.

Raising a Point of Order on a breach of privilege, she sought recognition from the Senate President, but Akpabio did not acknowledge her.

SPONSOR AD

The Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno cited Senate rules to justify the seat adjustment, stating that such decisions were within the authority of the Senate President. He also warned that non-compliance could attract penalties, including exclusion from debates.

Upholding Monguno’s position, Akpabio denied Natasha the floor when she attempted to speak from her previous seat.

In protest, the Kogi senator raised her voice, accusing the leadership of silencing her.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” she declared.

The standoff escalated when Akpabio directed the sergeant-at-arms to remove her. However, interventions from fellow lawmakers helped restore calm, though Natasha remained adamant about not relocating.

This is not the first time Senator Natasha and Akpabio have clashed on the Senate floor.

On July 18, 2024, Akpabio told Natasha that the Senate chamber was “not a nightclub” and that she must be recognised before speaking during plenary.

The remark came as Natasha attempted to contribute to a debate without being acknowledged.

Following public backlash over the comment, Akpabio later apologised to her.