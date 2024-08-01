Drama as rival groups protest in Adamawa

Hundreds of youths in Adamawa state took to the streets on Thursday to stage a protest. Nigerians began a nationwide protest against hunger on Thursday.…

Hundreds of youths in Adamawa state took to the streets on Thursday to stage a protest.

Nigerians began a nationwide protest against hunger on Thursday.

However, in Adamawa, some protested against the government while others protested in solidarity with the government.

The protest was held under the interchange flyover, formerly known as the police roundabout, and saw the youths holding placards with various inscriptions.

The protest revealed a split between two factions of the youths, with one group calling for the return of subsidy, while the other showed their support for the Tinubu-led administration.

The group in support of Tinubu held banners with the slogan “We are solidly behind President Tinubu’s policy,” while the other group chanted for the reinstatement of subsidy.

Despite the split between the two factions, the atmosphere remained peaceful, and vehicles moved freely.