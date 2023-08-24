Drama as Ondo govt overrules monarch over age-long festival

Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Paramount Ruler and Deji of Akure kingdom, and the Ondo State government were locked in what could easily pass as supremacy…

In0 commemoration of the annual ‘aheregbe festival’, the monarch had ordered closure of markets and shops in the ancient town.

However, the state government countered him, saying no shop or market should be shut down.

But in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Michael Adeyeye, Aladelusi argued that the closure of the market became necessary as part of the requirement for the age-long tradition.

“It is important to emphasize that there shall be no trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival.

“Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive,” the statement read.

The monarch said only pharmacy shops and patient medicine stores are exempted from the closure of all the shops during the festival.

He added that the festival would not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.

But in a counter-reaction, the state government told the monarch that the State Executive Council had made it mandatory that there shall be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the Governor.

The government stated this in a statement issued by the commissioner for information and orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in Akure.

It added that the directive of the Akure monarch constituted a clear violation of an existing order of the government, and an abridgement of the right of Akure residents to the pursuance of their livelihood.

“The public should note that even if approval was sought, such closure would have been limited to the Oba’s market (Ọjà Ọba) in Akure.”

“We urge our respected Royal Father, His Majesty, the Deji of Akure to respect the government decision and refrain from any action that can inconvenience, and, or inflict economic pain to Akure inhabitants. We also ask that the cordial relationship between the revered stool of the Deji not be drawn into open confrontation with the government.

“Akure residents are urged to go about their normal business on Friday and beyond, in pursuance of their freedoms.

“No market or shop shall be closed by anyone either by coercion or threat of force before, during or after the Aheregbe festival. Whoever flies in the face of this directive will draw the ire of the government.

“The government of Ondo State ask that; everyone should be law abiding and move about freely in the pursuit of happiness,” the statement added.

