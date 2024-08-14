Drama as Nigerian singer gifts ‘hungry’ troll N1m for food

Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka aka Chike, recently surprised a Twitter troll with a gift of N1million after a heated exchange on the microblogging platform.…

The troll had been criticizing Chike’s music and accusing him of owing his success to late artiste, Mohbad.

Trouble started after Chike posted a video, and the user responded “mohbad made you”

Chike fired back with a series of responses, eventually offering to send the troll N1 million to help alleviate his hunger and lack of success.

To everyone’s surprise, Chike followed through on his promise and made the transfer.

He shared a receipt of the transaction, with the caption: “I know say na hunger. Hunger boy, Oya and eat”

Chike, who is also a songwriter and actor, gained prominence by participating in the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa.

Additionally, he showcased his talents on ‘The Voice Nigeria’, where he achieved the second position during Season 1.

Chike ventured into acting by making his debut as Mayowa Badmus on the Africa Magic Showcase telenovela Battleground.

He also appeared in ‘Gang of Lagos’, portraying the character Ify.

Chike released his first album, titled ‘Boo of the Booless’, on February 14, 2020.

Following his debut, he subsequently released his second album, ‘The Brother’s Keeper’, in 2022.