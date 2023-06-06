Drama as Nasarawa Assembly gets 2 speakers

Obasa elected in Lagos for 3rd term Osun, Kogi, Ekiti assemblies get new presiding officers The crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has…

Obasa elected in Lagos for 3rd term

Osun, Kogi, Ekiti assemblies get new presiding officers

The crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has led to the emergence of two speakers.

They are Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the former speaker, and Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency.

While Mr Abdullahi was elected at sitting which took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogazi emerged as speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

From Balarabe camp, the member representing Nasarawa Eggon East, Hon. Jecob Kudu was elected Deputy Speaker.

Balarabe Abdullahi was nominated by Hon Muhammed Adamu Omadefu Keana Constituency and seconded by Hon. Danladi Jatau of Kokona West.

The Acting Clerk of the House Mr. Ibrahim Musa administered the oath of office.

Earlier, angry youths in the state staged a protest over the suspension of inauguration of the 7th Assembly by Governor Abdullahi Sule, following alleged security threat in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the acting Clerk, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Musa, said “I wish to inform all members-elect and the general public that based on security advice the scheduled inauguration of the first session of the 7th Assembly as directed by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule is hereby postponed.

“In view of the above, a rescheduled time will be communicated to all Hon. Members-elect and the general public. We regret any inconveniences this postponement may have caused.”

It was, however, not immediately clear if the suspension was lifted for the assembly’s inauguration.

Lagos

The lawmaker representing Agege 01 constituency, Dr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The six-term lawmaker will be presiding over the assembly for the third consecutive term as he was first elected speaker in 2015.

Obasa was nominated by the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye 01, Hon Adewale Temitope Adedeji, after the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued the proclamation for the House to be inaugurated.

Obasa was nominated unanimously.

The 10th Lagos State House of Assembly comprises of 40 members out of which 20 of the lawmakers are returning while the other 20 are first-termers.

Osun

A 38-year-old member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has been elected as the speaker.

Egbedun emerged Speaker after unanimous votes from the members during the inauguration of the state’s 8th assembly on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Odo-Otin constituency was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of the Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by Areoye Samuel.

Egbedun, born on June 29, 1985, holds a degree in Business Information Systems from the University of East London.

He is a first-time elected lawmaker into the state assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Timothy Owoeye, the former Speaker of the Osun Assembly, lost his re-election bid into the House to PDP’s Olatunbosun Oyewole.

Kogi

The lawmaker representing Lokoja 11 state constituency in the state assembly, Alhaji Aliu Umar Yusuf has been elected as the Speaker.

In his maiden address, Yusuf assured that the assembly under his watch would make good laws that would benefit the state and the country in general.

He also promised a cordial working relationship with the executive to develop the state and raise residents’ living standards.

Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected Adeoye Aribasoye as its 7th speaker and Bolaji Egbeyemi-Olagbaju, as the deputy.

In his acceptance speech, Aribasoye promised that he would serve the state with honesty, openness, transparency and accountability for the betterment of the state.

He pledged that the assembly would work with the state’s governor Biodun Oyebanji to achieve his six-point agenda for the overall development of the state.

“We are prepared to work harmoniously with the executive and the judiciary to ensure that Ekiti people enjoy dividend of democracy in the state,” he said.

Bayelsa

Abraham Ingobere and Michael Ogbere has emerged as the speaker and deputy respectively of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Ingobere, who was re-elected unopposed on Tuesday during the inaugural sitting of the 7th Assembly, is serving his fourth term as a state lawmaker.

In his inaugural speech, the speaker thanked his colleagues for electing him and promised to run an open-door leadership.

Abiodun dissolves 9th Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has dissolved the Ninth Ogun State House of Assembly, with effect from Friday, June 9.

The present legislature led by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, had its first session on June 10, 2019.

On Tuesday, Abiodun sent a letter to the assembly, notifying the legislature of its dissolution.

The governor, in the proclamation to the House dated June 5, noted that the dissolution, which was in accordance with the 1999 Constitution became effective at the expiration of a period of four years, commencing from the first day of the first sitting of the House.

He also proclaimed the inauguration of the 10th Ogun State House of Assembly to hold on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

From Umar Muhammed (Lafia), Abiodun Alade (Lagos), Tijani Labaran (Lokoja), Raphael Ogbonnaiye (Ado-Ekiti), Bassey Willie (Yenagoa), Peter Moses (Abeokuta)

