Drama as corpse misses at OOUTH mortuary

A corpse has reportedly missed at the mortuary of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State, throwing the family members who had prepared for burial, into disbelief.

It was gathered that the family members had on Friday visited the hospital to retrieve corpse of a woman deposited at the facility over four months ago, ahead of the final burial.

The relatives went from Ijebu-Ode axis to Sagamu with an ambulance and undertakers to retrieve the corpse, only to find out that the remains were missing.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr Oluwabunmi Fatungase, in a statement, Blamed the incident on “mix-up of corpses” in the hospital.

The CMD said it was an unprecedented case in the hospital’s mortuary.

She said the hospital management was working in collaboration with necessary agents and individuals to unravel the circumstances behind the mix-up.

She said footages from the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera was being evaluated.

The statement read, “Any circumvention of the quality assurance of the hospital will not be taken lightly and necessary consequences in consonance with the public service rules will be applied on whoever is found culpable

“The present administration in Ogun State has upgraded the mortuary with modern freezers and scaled up its amenities.

“The mortuary services of the hospital has been a preferred place for many people to keep the remains of their beloved intact until they are ready for burial.”

While apologizing to the affected family for the embarrassing situation, the CMD sought their cooperation for the ongoing investigation.

She assured that the corpse would be identified and released to them for the burial.