Drake takes break from music to focus on health

The multi-award-winning Canadian rapper, Drake, has announced that he is taking a break from his music career to focus on his health after suffering stomach…

The multi-award-winning Canadian rapper, Drake, has announced that he is taking a break from his music career to focus on his health after suffering stomach problems.

The music star said he would take a ‘sabbatical’ of a year, hours after the release of his new album, For All the Dogs.

He was scheduled to perform concerts in his home town of Toronto on Friday and Saturday night, The Guardian UK reports. Several scheduled performances have been postponed after his announcement.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio programme Table for One on Friday, the 36-year-old said: “I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost – and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

‘Prove It In 30 Days Or Face Law’, Soyinka Dares those Disputing His Academic Records

Naira Marley in fresh EFCC trouble

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

He added: “I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little longer.”

Drake later posted a clip from the radio programme on Instagram, telling his 143 million followers: “See ya when I see ya.”

He had been due to perform in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, and Columbus, Ohio.

The cover of For All the Dogs, his ninth studio album, was drawn by his five-year-old son Adonis who also features in the music video for the single track 8 A in Charlotte and raps on track Daylight.

On Friday night the Pet Shop Boys said that he had used the chorus from their West End Girls on his track All The Parties without giving credit or asking permission.

The 23-track album features fellow rappers such as 21 Savage, J Cole and Lil Yachty.

At the last Grammys Awards in February in Los Angeles, Wait for U by Future featuring Drake & Tems won best melodic rap performance.

Drake, whose debut album was Thank Me Later in 2010, has won five Grammy awards in total.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...