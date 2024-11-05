Doyin Okupe: Tinubu will spend 8 years, there’s an agreement

Doyin Okupe, former director-general of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, has said there is an agreement that the north will do eight years and the south will do eight years.

Doyin Okupe stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said Buhari did eight years as president and now Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do eight years, if he wants to.

SPONSOR AD

He added that Tinubu would get a second term in 2027 if he fixes the challenges the country is going through.

Okupe, “Tinubu is doing exceedingly well and he’s going to do much much better. Bola Tinubu needs understanding, not undermining.

“If we do not go through this tough time, the country would have collapsed. I am more than convinced that if this gentleman is given understanding, he would do better. Bola Tinubu will fix this nation. Take that to the bank.

“Nigerians will decide so. I am sure. Nigerians are reasonable, sensible people, not demanding too much from their leaders. If Bola Tinubu resolves this fuel crisis and this food crisis between now and that time, you’ll see that people will go on the streets and say it’s Bola or nobody.

“Bola Tinubu is not a fool. He knows if he does not do this well between now and 2027, he will not have a chance. In this country we have an agreement that the north will do eight years and the south will do eight years.

“Buhari did not do well. We were not crazy. We did not fight; we didn’t raise our voice. Bola Tinubu is doing well; he will do eight years if God blesses his life and he wants to do so.”