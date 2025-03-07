✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Doyin Okupe dies at 72, Abiodun mourns 

Doyin Okupe
Doyin Okupe
    By Peter Moses
A former Presidential Spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, is dead. He reportedly died in a hospital in Lagos from remission of cancer.
Okupe who was Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications to President Goodluck Jonathan, died at the age of 72.
The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, confirmed his death in a statement on Friday, describing his death as personal loss.
Okupe’s passing came shortly after the demise of another revered figure, the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo.
Abiodun paid tribute to Dr. Okupe’s lifelong service to Nigeria, noting that he remained a patriotic statesman and a committed member of the progressive political family until his final moments.
Reflecting on Dr. Okupe’s passing, Governor Abiodun expressed his deep sorrow.
He said: “Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo. Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled.
“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions.”
Abiodun acknowledged Okupe’s fluid political journey, emphasizing that while his affiliations changed over time, his relationships with family, friends, and associates remained intact.
He said: “Although he shifted political alliances as situations evolved, aligning with the National Republican Convention (NRC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Accord Party, and the Labour Party, he never severed ties with his friends across political platforms. Even after the 2023 general elections, he openly admired and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s progressive vision.”
Abiodun said Okupe’s service in these diverse roles reflected his deep love for Nigeria and its people.
“Okupe was one of those rare politicians who could disagree without being disagreeable. He never used foul language, always remained respectful in discourse, and was quick to acknowledge his mistakes while bowing to superior arguments. Humility was his defining trait.
“Although he trained as a medical doctor, Dr. Okupe excelled in media and political communications, serving as a spokesperson for various administrations. His writing and public speaking skills were exceptional, making him an influential voice in national discourse. His passion for journalism even led him to establish his own media outfit, further cementing his role as a thought leader in political communication,” he added.
Okupe co-founded the Royal Cross Medical Centre and held key political positions, including: National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for Senator Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
