Download result app, INEC tells political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties and other stakeholders in Plateau State to download its result viewing app to follow up election results.

The INEC National Commissioner representing the FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kaduna states, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, gave the advice during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the commission in Jos, Plateau State.

Haruna said the app was created by INEC to allow political parties to follow up election results as they were coming, and appealed to all stakeholders to assist the commission to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

The meeting, which was attended by a spectrum of stakeholders and INEC, was organised to discuss important issues pertaining the February 25, and March 11, elections.