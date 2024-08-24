DOWN IN LINE OF SERVICE: This Senior Police Officer Needs Your Help To Continue Serving Nigeria

The fate of a former Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Chike Oti, is hanging in the balance. An Assistant Commissioner of Police at…

The fate of a former Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Chike Oti, is hanging in the balance.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Department of Finance and Administration of the Railway Police Command in Ebute Meta, Oti is down with stage 5 kidney failure at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Widely admired as a compassionate officer who always comes through for civilians caught up in the high-handedness of some of his colleagues, Oti is a stickler for fairness, diligence and commitment to duty.

Now, the odds are stacked against him. He is battling for dear life with his hope intricately tied to a N25 million medical bill that is way beyond his means.

To stay alive, he is undergoing haemodialysis twice a week, pending when he could raise the N25m for kidney transplant.

“On my own I have spent about N3.5 million for the one week I spent at the aforementioned hospital,” the ailing senior officer said, lying pitiably on the sick bed.

“The cost of keeping alive is way beyond my means right now. I therefore seek your help dear brothers and sisters to surmount this terrible illness,” he appealed.

Once full of life, humility and compassion that endeared him to many, Oti is now a shadow of himself, calling on Nigerians to come to his aid in his trying moment.

“I wish to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with 5th stage renal failure also known as end stage renal disease (kidney failure) occasioned by unmitigated high blood pressure at Lagoon hospital, Bourdillion street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“It was recommended that my only chance to stay alive is that I must undergo haemodialysis twice a week until I am able to raise the sum of N25 millon for kidney transplant,” he said.

Donations to assist Oti can be sent to his UBA account number: 2016631487 with the name Chike Oti.