Dora and the Spirit of Ubuntu

By Zayd Ibn Isah

Despite the widely known saying that cautions against judging a book by its cover, I must admit my deviation from this principle upon glimpsing the cover of Chidiogo Akunyili Par’s “I AM BECAUSE WE ARE”, prominently featuring the vibrant Professor Dora Akunyili. It’s natural to feel compelled to judge a book by its cover, especially when such book highlights a dynamic individual like Professor Dora Akunyili, given her renowned principles and values.

Chidiogo is one of the daughters of late Professor Dora Akunyili. Apparently, she wrote the memoir to immortalize her mother’s enduring legacies and resilience in the face of daunting challenges, skillfully capturing it in a manner that would undoubtedly make her mother proud, if she were alive. There is no one better suited to tell Dora’s story than her own daughter.

“I Am Because We Are” is a concept that reflects the philosophy of Ubuntu, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of individuals and their communities. This idea is linked with African cultures, and the word “Ubuntu” itself comes from the Nguni Bantu languages, including Zulu. It’s a beautiful expression of the shared humanity and the mutual support that holds us together. With great certainty, I can assert that Chidiogo does not face any difficulty in arriving at “I AM BECAUSE WE ARE” as the appropriate title for her mother’s memoir. This is because Dora’s life was profoundly shaped by her dedication to serving humanity, which in turn was powered by her resolute belief in a just and egalitarian society. In this envisioned world, men and women coexist harmoniously, standing in stark contrast to the traditional idea of every individual fending for themselves.

Indeed, it was Dora’s inspiring embodiment of the spirit of Ubuntu that compelled her to risk everything in the defense of vulnerable citizens against counterfeit drug cartels while at NAFDAC. This courageous stance firmly etched her name into the annals of history, leaving an indelible mark for eternity.

Now, back to the book. Drawing from the depths of the memoir’s 387 pages, while in transit from Kaduna to Abuja, where I had gone to deliver an important message for my boss, I unearth a trove of invaluable lessons. Among these, the virtue of honesty shines brightest. From an observational standpoint, Professor Dora Akunyili’s life might appear to be influenced by connections or what the Igbo people refer to as “ima mmadu” (Favoritism). However, this is far from the truth in Dora’s case. Her ascent to success was a result of relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and a steadfast commitment to honesty.

Within the book, I’d like to highlight two instances where Prof Dora exemplified honesty, even if it challenged her colleagues. Perturbed by the lack of basic amenities in her hometown of Agulu, she became a part of the Agulu Women’s Union – a collective of women determined to bring relief and support to their community. This was after she came back from King’s College, London where she earned her PhD and became a lecturer at UNN. Their inaugural project involved constructing a hospital, aimed at providing accessible healthcare to their people. Leading this initiative with zeal, Prof Dora tirelessly engaged prominent figures in Agulu to secure funds for the hospital’s construction. This remarkable act of service ingrained her in the community’s hearts. Inevitably, when the then military governor requested each village to select a representative for the local government, the community’s trust unequivocally rested on her shoulders due to her exceptional dedication. As a result, she received unanimous nomination to represent the village, solidifying her reputation as a trustworthy leader.

Upon entering the local government, a new chapter unfolded as she assumed the role of director in charge of agriculture. This transition necessitated her resignation as a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nnsukka, in alignment with civil service regulations. Her resignation was accompanied by mixed emotions, uncertain of what the Anaocha local government held in store for her. As Director of Agriculture, her responsibility centered on ensuring the distribution of seedlings, pesticides, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs to farmers in the villages. Despite the enormity of this role, Dora proved herself equal to the task, by making sure that the pesticides, fertilizers, seedlings and other farm products donated by the government in form of palliatives to ameliorate their conditions and enhance their agricultural productivity gets to them, much to the surprise of colleagues who had expected her to perpetuate the practice of diverting resources intended for village farmers for personal use.

Predictably, the villagers were astonished by this departure from the norm. Typically, when agricultural inputs earmarked by the state government for local farmers arrived at the local government, they were shared internally among the staff, who would then sell them to local farmers. Prof Dora’s deviation from this practice earned her heartfelt gratitude from the villagers. One beneficiary expressed her amazement, stating that she had never encountered free fertilizer or assistance from the government. Her words, along with the villagers’ gratitude, left an indelible mark on Prof Dora, carrying this impact with her even beyond her passing.

Though her rare act of honesty and transparency to the local farmers drew disdain from colleagues who anticipated a share of the proverbial “national cake”. But her principled action garnered praise from her superior, the Chairman of the Anaocha local government. He invited her to his office and commended her efforts and expressed a desire to position her where she could have an even more significant impact. He inquired if she had heard of PTF (Petroleum Trust Fund), and upon her non-affirmative answer, he elaborated on its purpose and the then Military President’s intent to have individuals of proven integrity like her involve in the project. This interaction led her to apply for the role of PTF Secretary for Anambra State. Following an extensive interview, she received an acceptance letter, and unexpectedly, she was appointed not just as the secretary for Anambra but also as the zonal secretary for the entire southern region. This marked her entry into national leadership roles, a journey that unfolded in an unexpected twist of events.

During her time at PTF, Professor Dora steadfastly resisted the temptations of job benefits and maintained her personal honesty. An instance that underscored her deep integrity and altered the course of her history occurred when she underwent a medical checkup abroad, with expenses covered by PTF as part of their medical package for staff. The total cost amounted to 17, 000 pounds, and an open cheque was provided to cover it. Fortuitously, the test results revealed no significant issues, contrary to the prognosis she had received from Doctors in Nigeria. This meant reduced expenses. What surprised her, however, was when the foreign Doctor invited her to his office and proposed to create a receipt detailing a full expenditure of the 17, 000 pounds. He further suggested that she could keep the difference, totaling 12, 000 pounds, in own account. The Doctor was taken aback when she firmly declined the offer and insisted that the receipt be accurately issued for the actual expense of 5, 000 pounds, with the remaining funds returned to the government’s account. Despite the doctor’s attempt to persuade her by citing instances of high-ranking government officials who routinely pocketed the excess funds from such medical reimbursements, Dora stood her ground. She rejected these tales as irrelevant and insisted on the correct course of action. She demanded that the remaining 12, 000 pounds be returned to the federal agency, a decision that astonished her colleagues and caused them discomfort due to their own shady practices.

Undoubtedly, the foreign doctor was guilty of what Chimammanda Ngozi Adichie aptly termed “The danger of a single story”. I’m pleased that Dora was able to rectify this singular narrative of dishonesty and fraud that the West often holds about Nigerians and Africans.

The narrative of her refusal to accept excess funds at a foreign hospital resonated widely, solidifying her image as a woman of unwavering integrity and honesty. Consequently, as Nigeria transitioned from military rule to a democratic government, and as the President sought a fearless Nigerian with a proven governance track record to confront the rampant fake drug cartels, the person recommended was none other than Professor Dora by the then Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma. Despite opposition from vested interests, President Obasanjo appointed her as NAFDAC DG. In her role at NAFDAC, Dora went to great lengths, even at the risk of her life, to ensure that the country was rid of counterfeit drugs.

The story of Dora Akunyili is as inspiring as it is heartbreaking. Reading about her battle with cancer, which she fought until her passing in the final chapters, and the unfortunate death of her husband, Doctor Chike in the hands of the unknown gunmen (So-called) brought tears to my eyes. But Chidiogo’s portrayal of her mother’s story brings me immense satisfaction, as it rekindles hope in what my university law lecturer, Barrister John Ogouno termed “Project Nigeria”. It reminds us that our collective bonds are mightier than our divisions. This is summed up in the concept of “Ubuntu” (I Am Because We Are).

Professor Dora was the towering tree that formed a majestic forest. This nation would undoubtedly flourish with the presence of individuals like her – men and women who mirror her dedication and values.

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached via: [email protected]

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...