Doping: Nigerian boxer Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended

The International Testing Agency on Saturday said it has provisionally suspended Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore after she tested positive for a banned substance.

The suspension has come ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics.

Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Anti-Doping Rules,” the ITA said.

This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – Anti-Doping Division.

“The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games champion had been due to take on Taiwan’s Wu Shih Yi in a round of 16 bout on Tuesday. (Reuters/NAN)