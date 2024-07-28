✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Doping: Nigerian boxer Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended

The International Testing Agency on Saturday said it has provisionally suspended Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore after she tested positive for a banned substance. The…

112072843
Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore

The International Testing Agency on Saturday said it has provisionally suspended Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore after she tested positive for a banned substance.

The suspension has come ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics.

Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA’s prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Anti-Doping Rules,” the ITA said.

This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – Anti-Doping Division.

“The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games champion had been due to take on Taiwan’s Wu Shih Yi in a round of 16 bout on Tuesday. (Reuters/NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories