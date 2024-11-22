Don’t use your uniforms to persecute innocent citizens – Gov Aliyu warns Hisbah

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has warned members of the state’s Hisbah Board against using their position to persecute innocent citizens.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Hisbah board on Thursday, the governor urged them to respect the fundamental human rights of the people and work in line with the provisions of the law.

He, however, clarified that the board was not a state police but empowered by law to make arrests and hand over suspects to the relevant security agencies.

The governor also explained that Islam frowns at social injustices hence the need for the Hisbah establishment.

“We want to sanitise our society against social vices and promote moral values and other religious affairs because Sokoto people are predominately Muslims,” he said.

The governor further enjoined the people of the state to cooperate with the board which, he said, was provided with all that is needed to discharge its duties.

“There is a law to guide its operations. We appointed people with impeccable character to manage the board in addition to befitting office accommodation and operational vehicles.

“So we will continue to put our eyes on them to ensure they don’t derail from their constitutional responsibilities,” he added.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Junaidu, emphasised the need for operational autonomy for the board.

“This is the only way they can achieve their objectives of sanitising our society of social vices,” he said.

The Commander of Kano State Hisbah Commission and renowned preacher, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, while commending Governor Aliyu for his foresight, reeled out some of the qualities expected from the Hishah members, which include patience, religious knowledge and wisdom.