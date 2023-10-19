Don’t use Mr Ibu’s illness to chase clout — Kanayo. O. Kanayo

Earlier in the week, veteran Nigeria comic actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu shared a video announcing to his fans that he has…

Earlier in the week, veteran Nigeria comic actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu shared a video announcing to his fans that he has been diagnosed with an illness which he did not disclose.

According to the thespian, he stated that his doctor has said that if the prescribed medications do not work his leg will be amputated. Mr Ibu solicited help while asking for prayers to overcome his predicament.

The video which came as a shock to people has sparked different opinions with some like Reno Omokri, and Uche Maduagwu, slamming the actor’s colleagues for neglecting him in his time of need.

In reaction to those pointing at Mr Ibu’s colleagues accusing them of deserting the comic film star, legendary actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, via a video on his verified Instagram account sternly warned people not to use Mr Ibu’s illness to chase clout on social media.

‘Quackery Affecting Nursing Profession in Nigeria’

Ooni Of Ife Turns 49: A Modern King On An Ancient Throne

Kanayo said both in English and Igbo language in part, “Hello friends, good morning. As actors, our heart goes out to our very dear colleague, John Okafor (Mr Ibu). His family have been doing their very best since he was reported sick last year and now they have come out to say that they have done their best and need public support. It is not in any sense wrong.

“Would you feel bad or better if we kept quiet and allow our colleague to die? I condemn in strict terms Reno Omokri who is calling Peter Obi’s name and so on. It is not a friendly thing, it is wicked; and the other guy, I think Uche Maduagwu talked about shame on top actors. Shame on you too. I say shame on you because you don’t have any value or level to call our names.

The actor further stated, “It is an individual thing to support a colleague. It becomes a collective as the Actors Guild of Nigeria who have tried their best in such a limited time. Don’t forget some people like to give privately as individuals without their names being mentioned. We will as an individual support our colleague, we will as individuals support our colleague…

“Nobody should use this as a platform to castigate and impugn or indict those who have not given. It is wrong and we don’t support it… This is a warning, if you want to give, give. We as ‘top actors’ as you call us give at our own levels. It is not very beneficial or important when we announce it.

“Don’t use our colleague’s name, John Okafor (Mr Ibu) to trend just because you want a name. Stop seeking attention.”(sic)

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanayo O Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...