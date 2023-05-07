Don’t swear-in Tinubu until after S/Court verdict – Igbo group

An Igbo group under the aegis of Igbo Patriotic Forum has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) not to swear in the President-elect, Bola…

An Igbo group under the aegis of Igbo Patriotic Forum has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) not to swear in the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, until cases challenging his declaration as winner of the February 28 election are decided by the apex court.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Simon Okeke, said the petitions against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Tinubu could be dispensed with speedily before the swearing-in, but added that in case that could not be achieved, the swearing-in can wait.

“The constitution never said that the president must be sworn in on May 29. So, let’s allow the judiciary to do its work.

“We, therefore, call on the country’s judiciary to consider the general interest of the millions of Nigerians, as well as the corporate existence of Nigeria in handling these electoral petitions in order to avoid a miscarriage of justice that may precipitate a serious crisis in the country,” he said.