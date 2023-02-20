Don’t succumb to politicians’ antics, Ohanaeze tells Buhari, INEC

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to the antics…

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to the antics of some politicians plotting to subvert the choice of Nigerians in Saturday’s polls.

The group also warned that on no account should anybody deny the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, his right if elected, noting that attempts to subvert the will of Nigerians would spell doom for the country.

The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who said these in a statement on Monday, appealed to northerners to join hands with other regions in voting Obi.

He noted that Obi’s presidency would end corruption, executive stealing and insecurity ravaging the nation.