Don’t slide into partisan politics, Kano NNPP urges police

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that the police do not slide into partisan politics in the country.

The party also asked the IGP, to ensure that the police does not harass or arrest the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Kano State government, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, as is being speculated.

In a statement in Kano, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson said efforts were being made to arrest Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa despite a court injunction restraining the police from doing so.

The NNPP said it would be an affront on the rule of law and crass abuse of power, if Sanusi is arrested.

“As the general public can see, the situation in Kano is now degenerating into a free fall with such abuse of power, intimidation and harassment of officials of the state government. The situation is really bad and unfortunate.

“Since there is a court injunction restraining the police, further attempts to arrest Sanusi cast a terrible slur on the image of the Nigeria Police.

“NNPP calls on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun Ph.D, a renowned professional, to ensure that the police as an institution resists the dangerous slide into partisan politics.

“To restrain his men from further harassment and intimidation of Sanusi, whom, it’s stated, has his fundamental human rights protected under the law and should be respected,” the party said.