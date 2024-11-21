‘Don’t set UNIZIK on fire,’ sacked VC tells FG

The dismissed Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Benard Odoh, on Thursday urged the Federal Ministry of Education to refrain from stoking unnecessary tension within the institution or attempting to override the powers of the courts currently handling multiple lawsuits on the matter.

He stated that the ministry should not act in haste without credible evidence.

Odoh stated this in response to a communication from the Federal Ministry of Education, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, titled ‘Dissolution of Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.’

In a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Charles Otu, he described the letter announcing his dismissal and the dissolution of the university’s governing council as “mischievous,” “strange,” and a “grievous attempt to set the institution on fire.”

He affirmed that the composition of the university’s governing council and his appointment as the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor were in full accordance with due process.

Odoh further pointed out that the letter was contemptuous, given that the matter is subjudice. He noted that the Ministry of Education is a party in Suit No: NICN/ABJ/383/2024 and Suit No: NICN/ABJ/372/2024, where the legality of his appointment is being contested in the National Industrial Court, which has yet to issue a ruling. Despite this, the Ministry proceeded to issue its own judgment.

“The Ministry of Education, as a defendant in these suits, has not filed a counterclaim. This is unprecedented,” Odoh stated.

Odoh also questioned whether there had been any disruption in the university since his appointment.

“Has there been any crisis, or even a breakdown of law and order in the institution since the inauguration of the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor? The answer is no. The Awka campus, along with its sister campuses, has remained peaceful, and I have been able to carry out my duties effectively,” he stated.

He suggested that the ministry might be acting under the influence of certain “fifth columnists” seeking to instigate conflict with their “dictatorial” actions.

For the second time in less than three weeks, Odoh noted that the Ministry of Education had violated the provisions of the University Act by announcing his removal from office.

He stressed that the ministry had no authority to make such an announcement, particularly with the matter still under judicial review.

Another key flaw in the letter, Odoh pointed out, was that it had not been formally communicated to the Chairman of the Governing Council.

Furthermore, the letter was not signed by the President or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation—who had issued the council members’ appointment letters—but by a Public Relations Director, “raising doubts about the authenticity and intentions behind the communication.”

He concluded by urging all parties to allow the court to resolve the matter expeditiously in line with the relevant laws.

Odoh also appealed to the general public, particularly members of the university community, to continue their lawful activities and to maintain peace and order in the area.