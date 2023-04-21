Don’t set Nigeria ablaze, NASFAT tells politicians  

The National Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has said the prayers of many Nigerians were answered with the outcome of the…

The National Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has said the prayers of many Nigerians were answered with the outcome of the 2023 elections, advising the President-elect to be fast in healing the wounds of the nation.

He said many people thought the country would scatter going by the rate at which people beat the drum of war prior to the elections.

Onike stated this in his sermon shortly after the two-rakat Eid prayers at the NASFAT Islamic Centre, Asese along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said those who felt aggrieved or shortchanged on the outcome of the election should explore legal action and avoid setting the country ablaze.

He said the national interest and the peace of the nation should be paramount in their mind.

He said those elected President, governors and legislators emerged by the will of God, adding that those who lost should embrace peace.

He said, “Let us allow peace to reign, if you feel aggrieved or shortchanged go to court. We urge everyone to embrace peace, don’t challenge the will of Allah.”

Onike noted that those who beat the drum of war and fanned ember of ethnic and religious bigotry were disappointed by the peaceful outcome of the election.

“We stand to gain nothing by promoting religious or ethnic bigotry. Muslims and non-Muslims can coexist peacefully in this nation.

“Before the election, some people were beating the drums of war but Allah did not make their plan possible. They campaigned on ethnicity and religion,” Onike added.

He advised the President-elect to act very fast in healing the wounds of the country and run an all-inclusive government and unite all sections of the country.

He said NASFAT as an organisation has taken it upon itself “to continuously pray for the President-elect”, advising Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint “competent, sincere and like-minded people” into positions.

He stated that the choice of Ministers, advisers etc could make or mar the incoming administration’s goals, referencing an Arab proverb: “Choose the friend before (choosing) the road.”

The Chief Missioner also enjoined the President-elect to make deliberate efforts in healing the wounds, adding that “never again should Nigerians allow divisive tendencies to be implanted into Nigerian politicking. We have always been defined by religious tolerance, while divide and rule tactics are not in our dictionary.”

He also urged Muslims to sustain the good deeds and shun vices as they did during Ramadan.

Onike advised Muslim faithful to be conscious of the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr by praising Allah for successful ending of Ramadan and demonstrating brotherhood.