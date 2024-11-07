Don’t sell land to others, demolished Lugbe estate claimants beg FCT minister

Claimants of houses recently demolished in an Abuja estate have cried out over ongoing moves to sell their land to other investors.

According to the claimants, who said they have filed a suit before an FCT High Court, the estate in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Lugbe, Airport Road of the Federal Capital Territory, there are alleged plans to sell the land to others at the value of N30 billion.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, counsel to the claimants, Kalu Agu Esq presented some documents affirming the lawful allocation of the land while warning would-be buyers to be mindful, warning that anybody or group who buys the land would be doing so in breach of the law and at his or her own expense.

They insisted that the land upon which their over N200 billion buildings were erected was allocated to them with due process of the law and upon payment of all the statutory fees.

“As we have said earlier, the land is genuinely allocated to us and we have all the necessary title documents released to us upon payment of statutory fees,” he said.