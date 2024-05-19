Don’t rush, plant when rainfall starts fully, expert tells farmers

An agricultural expert and lecturer at the Department of Crop Production, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, Dr. Yunusa Muhammad Shu’aibu, has cautioned farmers against rushing planting activities, advising that planting is best done when rainfall is fully established.

According to him, early planting is good when conditions are favourable enough to facilitate germination and sustain plant growth.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the expert said in the wake of climate change which is manifested in the early cessation of rainfall, dry spells, among others, farmers should plant early only when rainfall was fully established.

He said, “What is going on now is the manifestation of the effects of climate change. Farmers therefore need to adopt climate smart agriculture and climate mitigating strategies. Based on the NiMeT seasonal prediction of rainfall particularly for states where rainfall is expected to cease early, the farmers there need to be careful. Farmers should plant early maturing variety and also diversify – diversification in the sense that they should not rely on a single crop.

“Farmers should plant early in order to catch up with the rainy days. But it has to be when rainfall is fully established. In the event of early cessation or dry spell, farmers should supplement the rainfall with irrigation by adopting rainwater harvesting technique.”

The expert further advised farmers to obtain seeds from good sources to avoid crop failure, saying: “Farmers should contact experts. Don’t just go to the market and buy your seeds there. Go to a reputable seed company and source your seeds there. Alternatively, you can source your seeds from Agricultural Development Programmes. Even if they don’t have it they will refer you to where you can get it.”

Dr. Shu’aibu advised that organic fertilizers should be applied two weeks or a month before planting to allow it decompose.

“For inorganic fertilizer, however, its application depends on so many factors. You know fertilizer application is supposed to be based on soil test result. The problem is that we don’t test our soils. Most farmers practise blanket fertilizer application, which is not suitable for many crops. Plants vary in terms of their fertilizer needs. The best time for fertilizer application, however, should be right from planting (basal application) to two weeks after planting for the first dose.

“If during the first application the quantity you applied was too little, you will have to apply again because the quantity will not sustain the plant. The method of application by many farmers is a micro dosage, little fertilizer at a time, which will not sustain the plants because they have their requirements,” he added.