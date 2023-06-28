Don’t relegate LASU best graduate to primary school, expert tells Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been cautioned not to relegate the record-setting First Class Law graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU),…

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been cautioned not to relegate the record-setting First Class Law graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), Miss. Yusuf Aminat, to teaching in a primary school.

Vast Emordi, a pharmacist, said this in an interview with newsmen, arguing that after offering automatic employment to students, many governors do not give them the opportunity to practice and bloom in their respective professions.

He also argued that as a lawyer, it would be imperative to allow the young lady practice within the judiciary or be mentored by renowned legal practitioners or jurists.

His comment comes on the heels of the automatic employment Yusuf got into the State’s public service by the Edo State government.

According to Mr Vast, although Yusuf is from Edo state, her emergence as the best ever graduate at LASU with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the institution’s Law Degree Programme is a feat that should be celebrated nationwide as such, she should not be relegated to any remote village school or deviated from the legal practice.

He argued further that teaching in a primary school would be ideal if she had studied education-related courses as “she would not only be a good teacher but a worthy mentor to her pupils and school”.

He pressed further that she should immediately drafted into a proper mentorship programme that will allow her blossom and shine.

