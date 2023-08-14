Don’t neglect politicians who contributed to your victory, Tinubu urged

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised not to neglect politicians who played pivotal roles for his election. A group, Kwara Progressive Squad, made the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised not to neglect politicians who played pivotal roles for his election.

A group, Kwara Progressive Squad, made the appeal in a statement yesterday by its Coordinator, Suleiman Tunji Alabi, in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

He said the president should appoint grassroots politicians who played key roles for the victory of the APC across all levels in the 2023 general elections.

While expressing happiness for the appointment of Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) from Kwara as a minister, the group solicited that the president should not “Neglect youthful grassroots politicians with the requisite capacity and education to serve in his government.”

“He should extend his consideration towards other qualified grassroots politicians within Kwara State who worked for his victory,” it added.

