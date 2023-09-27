Don’t make your deputy scapegoat, lawyer writes Gov. Akeredolu

A lawyer, Donald Ayibiowu, has called on Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to stop the impeachment move by the state’s house of assembly against…

A lawyer, Donald Ayibiowu, has called on Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to stop the impeachment move by the state’s house of assembly against his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ayibiowu, an indigene of Okelusi Town in Ondo State, advised Akeredolu not to make Aiyedatiwa, a scapegoat for allegation which the governor’s wife, Betty, is culpable.

He made the call in an open letter he wrote to the governor and a copy made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Now that you are back and still recuperating in your Ibadan home, but in the light of your communication to the Ondo State House of Assembly that you have resumed work, one expects that you take charge fully of affairs of our dear Ondo State, notwithstanding, the Shenanigans of family, friends and close political associates.

“The shocking news of the on-going pointless impeachment of your deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is the least the people expect from our dear state.

“I dare say that your deputy should not be made the ‘scape goat’ for what the whole world can see glaringly as ‘fuji house of commotion’ in your absence. To participate, consent or authorise his removal would mean that you have taken sides.

“Your Excellency, your approach should be to declare that ‘all have sinned and come short of the glory of God’, because I believe you don’t even know who is right, wrong, true, good or bad,” it read in part.

