Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Oyebanji tells Ekiti youths

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has called on Ekiti youths not to despair despite the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation and making the future look bleak to the youth category.

Oyebanji made the call in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend during a programme tagged: “Youth, Let Us Talk With BAO”, as part of activities marking the first anniversary of his administration.

He specifically advised the youths to be hopeful for a better future and refrain from being despondent due to the current socio-economic situation.

Governor Oyebanji, while answering questions posed to him, advised the youths not to wait for instant solutions to all their problems, urging them to key into available opportunities created by the government in sports, arts and culture and other sectors of the economy and stop scouting for shortcuts to success.

