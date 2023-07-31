Don’t Go On Strike, Rep Adefarati Begs NLC

Ahead of the nationwide strike, a House of Representatives member from Ondo State, has pleaded with organised labour to rescind its decision on embarking on…

Ahead of the nationwide strike, a House of Representatives member from Ondo State, has pleaded with organised labour to rescind its decision on embarking on an industrial action that could paralyse the nation’s economy.

Daily Trust reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reserve all anti-poor policies of the present administration or face an indefinite strike action starting from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

But addressing journalists in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Monday, Adegboyega Adefarati, Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, sued for calm.

Adefarati, who expressed concern over the negative impact the strike would cause on the Nigerian masses, said President Bola Tinubu has been intervening on how to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

He noted that rather than embarking on a nationwide strike, organised labour should continue with its negotiation with the federal government.

“My appeal to organised labour is for them to shelve the planned protest slated for August 2nd. This is a new administration and I can assure you that Mr President (Bola Timubu) belongs to the progressive group. He has set up a committee headed by the Chief of Staff (Femi Gbajabiamila) and they have been meeting and interacting with the workers.

“Workers should look into the option of negotiation and dialogue rather than protest. A stable industrial and harmonious relationship is sine quo non to development. So, we are appealing to them to shelve the idea and wait for the outcome of the meeting. I believe that it will be a win-win situation for the country, even for the workers.”

While assuring the public that the House of Representatives would continue to address the pertinent issues raised by the labour leaders, Adefarati also appealed to the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to immediately called off its strike by considering the plight of Nigerians who need medical attention.

