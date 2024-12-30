Don’t force Alia out of APC, Northcentral APC tells Akume

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has advised the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, to desist from actions that can force Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State to leave the party.

In a statement released on Sunday after a meeting in Abuja, the North-Central APC Forum expressed concerns over media attacks on Alia by faceless groups in the country.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the forum further warned that Akume’s moves to undermine Alia could affect the party’s chances in the state in the 2027 election.

SPONSOR AD

Warning that APC can’t afford to lose Benue, the forum noted that Akume should be blamed if Alia decided to leave the APC for another party, like his predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

“The North-Central APC Forum is also warning that should history repeat itself, and Governor Alia defects to another party, like former Governor Samuel Ortom, who was elected on the APC platform but left for the PDP, the SGF, Senator George Akume, should be blamed.

“APC cannot afford to lose Benue State, neither can the party afford to lose Governor Hyacinth Alia who has been performing well in office. The SGF and his attack dogs should not distract the governor from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Benue State.”

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the SGF spokesperson, Terrence Kuanum, dismissed the group’s claims as baseless, stating that it was out to tarnish Akume’s image.

The statement added, “There is no iota of truth in the claim that the SGF is behind media attacks on the Benue Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

“The group led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga however exposed its real motive/agenda when it threatened to mobilize against the SGF and demand his removal from office.

“Contrary to the claims by the APC North Central Forum, the SGF has continued to offer leadership and direction in Benue and the North Central Chapter of the party.

“We are, however, shocked at the comments by Zazzaga, same man who had previously expressed the satisfaction of the North Central Forum of the party over what he described as a ‘purposeful take off of duties by the SGF since his assumption of office,’ during the 2023 third quarter meeting of the North Central APC in Jos, where he went further to say the SGF was already showing quality leadership.”