‘Don’t fall for it’, Omokri accuses Binance executive of trying to distract Nigerians

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the allegations by Binance Executive, Tigran Gambarya, against Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, are meant to distract Nigerians from the revelations that USAID funded Boko Haram.

A US Congressman, Scott Perry, had claimed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), funded terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

Linking this to the allegations made by Gambarya, Omokri accused the Binance executive of being involved in acts of economic sabotage against Nigeria.

Defending Ribadu as an incorruptible leader, Omokri said as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, he refused a $15 million cash bribe, and instead deposited the funds at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said, “The lies by Tigran Gambarya against Malam Nuhu Ribadu and the Office of the National Security Adviser are a deliberate distraction designed to deflect attention from the terror funding scandal involving USAID

“Discerning Nigerians may have noticed that Mr. Gambarya made his wild allegations precisely an hour after Republican U.S. Congressman Scott Perry revealed that certain U.S. high officials had been funding Boko Haram. Exactly an hour after Congressman Perry unveiled those revelations, Mr. Tigran Gambarya suddenly posted his false allegations on X.

“This is a man who has been roaming free in the United States for weeks. Why now?

“Nigerians should note that Mr. Tigran Gambarya is a functionary of certain agencies who were involved in acts of economic sabotage against Nigeria, which included providing a platform for siphoning $25 billion out of Nigeria annually.

“Nigerians may also recall that after Binance was delisted by the government and ceased operating in Nigeria, the Naira rose sharply, appreciating by 36.4% in one day. This caused President Tinubu to issue a statement on video praising the “seismic shift” of our currency, which had gone from ₦1598 to $1 on Thursday, March 21, 2024, to ₦1,382 to $1 the following day, Friday, March 22, 2024.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that Mr. Tigran Gambarya, who was a former agent, would now come out to make his fallacious claims just as it was revealed that some interests were funding terror in Nigeria through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which Congressman Perry says was making multimillion Dollar annual payments to Boko Haram at a time when the Obama and Biden regimes were refusing to sell weapons to Nigeria.

“This is a typical distraction strategy, and Nigeria should not fall for it. The swamp is desperate and, therefore, clutching at straws.

“Malam Nubu Ribadu is an incorruptible leader who, as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, refused a $15 million cash bribe in 2006 and instead deposited the funds at the Central Bank of Nigeria. Tigran Gambarya is an allegedly corrupt economic saboteur who worked against Nigeria’s economic interests for people who Congressman Perry has now exposed as funders of terror.

“Who should you believe? The answer is obvious. This is a pure case of corruption fighting back!”