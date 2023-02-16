Don’t distract EFCC from fighting corruption, CSOs tell protesters

Thirty civil society organisations Wednesday asked those seeking removal of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, not to distract the…

Thirty civil society organisations Wednesday asked those seeking removal of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, not to distract the EFCC from fighting corruption.

A coalition of CSOs had staged protests in Lagos alleging politicization of EFCC operations, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights.

The EFCC had said the protests were sponsored by those under its investigation.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Dominic Ogakwu, the convener of over 30 CSOs, said calling for Bawa’s removal showed that some people were hell-bent on destroying the nation.

Ogakwu stated: “The Bawa-led leadership has not just been about arrests and prosecutions, but advocacy and sensitization on the damaging effect of crime and criminality to schools, youth focused groups and religious centers.

“This has led to greater awareness and aversion to Yahoo-Yahoo and get-quick rich syndrome.

“With barely some days to the general elections, we’ve noted the doggedness of the anti-graft agency to ensure that Nigerians elect their leaders without vote-buying by some unscrupulous politicians, hence, the ill-conceived, poorly executed call being sponsored by some governors and their presidential candidate against the EFCC chairman.

“Those who have stashed the stolen patrimony of the people can gather all their tout-like, mushrooms of slanderers, and falsehood peddlers, but they know they’re being watched and all their efforts amount to nothing.”